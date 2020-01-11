Home Nation

'TMC's double-standard on CAA, NRC exposed': Left protests against Mamata for meeting Modi

The Left students broke three barricades put up near the stage of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and demanded an explanation from Banerjee for meeting Modi.

Published: 11th January 2020 08:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 08:56 PM   |  A+A-

Students during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

Students during a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit in Kolkata Saturday Jan. 11 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Left students on Saturday protested against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Raj Bhavan.

The students, chanting 'Azadi' and 'Shame shame' broke three barricades put up near the stage of the Trinamool Chhatra Parishad's sit-in at Rani Rashmoni Avenue and demanded an explanation from Banerjee for meeting Modi, who they said is behind CAA and NRC.

Banerjee rushed to the stage and tried to pacify the protesting students.

The TMCP students raised counter slogans chanting 'Bande Mataram' and 'Down with BJP and its cohorts'.

Police rushed to the site, which is near the Raj Bhavan.

Mamata on Saturday said she told Prime Minister Narendra Modi to rethink on the issue of amended Citizenship Act and urged him to withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR.

Modi told her to come to New Delhi and discuss the matter, she told reporters after a meeting with the PM at Raj Bhawan.

Just after the meeting, Banerjee went straight to TMC students wing sit-in demonstration in the city against CAA, where she reiterated her stand that the new Citizenship law would never be implemented in Bengal.

ALSO READ | Three reasons why BJP is defiant on 'non-negotiable' Citizenship Act

Banerjee termed her meeting with PM Modi as a "courtesy visit" and said she has raised issues regarding the due financial assistance that the state is yet to receive from the Centre.

"It was a courtesy meeting. I told him about Rs 28,000 crore that the state is yet to receive from the Centre. Including Rs 7000 crore, we are supposed to get for the cyclone Fani.

"I acquainted him that we are against CAA, NPR and NRC. I also told him that protest is going on across the country against CAA, NRC and NPR."

"I told him that there should not be any discrimination among masses and no citizens should be left out or tortured. I asked him that the Centre should rethink on the issues and withdraw CAA," she said.

When asked what PM Modi said in reply, the TMC supremo said, "regarding the matter related to states, he said he will look into the documents and about these issues (CAA, NRC and NPR), he said he has come for a few government programmes. So if there is an opportunity he would speak on the subjects in New Delhi".

The meeting assumes significance as the new citizenship law has emerged as the latest flashpoint in the state.

ALSO READ | 'Won't allow Citizenship Act in Bengal': Mamata joins protest minutes after meeting Modi

Banerjee's Trinamool Congress is opposing the contentious legislation tooth and nail and the BJP is pressing for its implementation.

The meeting between the two leaders comes just two days after Banerjee had on Thursday said in the state Assembly that she would boycott an opposition meeting called by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on January 13 over the JNU violence, the Citizenship Amendment Act and other "anti-people" policies of the Centre.

Later while addressing party's anti-CAA rally at Rani Rashmoni Road, Banerjee referring to the gazette notification by the Union Home ministry regarding CAA, said the notification will be only on paper, it will never be implemented either in the country or in Bengal.

"The CAA notification will only remain on paper but will never be implemented. We will not implement the CAA. This is unconstitutional, illegal and wrong," Banerjee said while addressing the rally.

The Centre on Friday, in a gazette notification, announced that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will come into force from January 10.

She said those who are in power at the centre should not do whatever they feel like just because they have the majority (in Parliament).

"Those who are yet to understand the situation must wake up now. There is no point in sleeping while keeping your eyes open," she said at the rally.

The meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Banerjee drew sharp reactions from Congress and CPI(M), which said Trinamool Congress' "double standard" is now exposed.

"Mamata Banerjee and TMC are now exposed. We have been saying this for a long time that TMC is a B Team of BJP in Bengal."

"Now it has been proved. She doesn't want to fight BJP, rather she is helping the saffron camp in the state. This match-fixing is going on between both the parties," CPI(M) politburo member Mohammed Salim said.

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra too echoed Salim's views and said people of the state would "give a befitting reply to Banerjee for betraying their trust".

The Trinamool Congress leadership refuted claims of "political match-fixing" and said the meeting between the two leaders was just a government-to-government meeting.

"Let's get this straight. Today's meeting is government-to-government. And Trinamool Congress don't need certificates from anyone. We started this movement & now it is a peoples movement."

"How many processions have you walked in? How many protests have you led? Stop giving advice sitting on a sofa," TMC leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O' Brien said in a statement hitting out at the rivals.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Chhatra Parishad Citizenship Act PM Modi NRC Mamata Banerjee
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The delay in the controlled implosion was caused as the Indian Navy helicopters took time to conduct the aerial survey, making sure that everything was under control and secure, before the blasts. (Photo | ENS)
Maradu implosion: 'Protocol for demolishing remaining flats to be same as today'
Maradu flats demolition: Kochi's Holy Faith H2O, Alfa Serene apartments finally bite the dust
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
Two high rise apartment complexes were demolished on Saturday using controlled implosion as authorities began implementing the Supreme Court order to bring down four water-front structures in Maradu municipality in Kerala's Kochi. (Photo | Arun Angela, EP
Maradu flat demolition: Holy Faith H20, Alfa Serene turn dust after controlled implosion
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp