J&K parties hope curbs are lifted, leaders released

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The National Conference (NC) and the J&K Congress welcomed the SC order describing it a landmark verdict and a big victory for the people of J&K, while the PDP said the SC should also look into the arbitrary conduct of the central government in abolishing Articles 370 and bifurcating J&K.

Senior NC leader and MP Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi said, “It is a significant and landmark order, there is no ambiguity…It has said the curbs orders cannot be made arbitrarily…that these orders will be subject to scrutiny.”

He said the SC order also involves review of the detentions made by J&K government since August 5. “All the detentions are without trial and without charges. These were preventive measures under Section 107 and these will have to be reviewed now,” he said.

Congress spokesman Ravindra Sharma said the Supreme Court has realised that the central government “has been misleading the nation”. He hoped that all restrictions including internet and prepaid mobile ban would be lifted, detained leaders would be lifted and the proxy rule of the BJP in J&K would end.

Reacting to SC verdict, PDP spokesman Firdous Tak said, “Justice delayed is justice denied.” However, he added that the order was “a bolt from the blue” and hoped that “things will improve from here”. If the SC has taken cognisance of freedom of expression in the form of suspension of internet, it should also look into ‘arbitrary conduct’ of the Centre of abolishing Article 370 and bifurcation of J&K, he said.