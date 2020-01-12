Home Nation

CJI SA Bobde favours pre-litigation mediation to avoid delay in justice

As justice delayed is justice denied, CJI SA Bobde on Saturday favoured pre-litigation mediation in judiciary.

Published: 12th January 2020 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

CJI SA Bobde

CJI SA Bobde (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

BENGALURU: As justice delayed is justice denied, Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde on Saturday favoured pre-litigation mediation in judiciary.

"Pre-litigation mediation is the need of the hour to avoid delaying justice and for early disposal of pending cases, which are mounting," the Supreme Court's top judge said at a judicial meet here.

Observing that the powers under Section 89 of the Civil Procedure Code (settlement of disputes outside the court) were not sufficiently utilized, Bobde said the top court tried to settle the Ayodhya dispute through mediation before deciding through a verdict due to lack of consensus among the parties involved in the age-old dispute.

"Therefore, mediation is very important to be brought into the judicial system, as it does not affect the earning prospects of the bar with trained lawyers in mediation," Bobde pointed out.

VIEW GALLERY: Five stunning judgements delivered by CJI SA Bobde

Cautioning that judges without adequate knowledge, skill and expertise may distort, delay and do injustice to the litigants, the CJI said the diversity and complexity of cases were becoming a challenge to the judiciary.

"Improving the quality of judges lied in the type of legal education judicial officers get in law colleges, law universities and at the bar. Judicial education should not be equated with judicial training," he noted.

Advocating greater use of technology in the courts, Bobde said the judiciary was exploring using artificial intelligence (AI) in the administration of justice though it won't be able to replace judges but speed up the judicial process.

"We should make use of technology like AI to speed up justice mechanism as it can do repetitive and mathematical parts of judgements. We are exploring using AI in the administration of justice, Bobde told the legal fraternity at the 19th biennial state-level conference of judicial officers here.

Asserting that delayed justice could not be a reason for taking law into hands by anyone, the CJI said the foundation of civilization rested on law and pursuit of justice was the 'dharma' of all judges and must be guided by what the Constitution dictated.

"We should employ every talent we have and every skill we possess to ensure that justice is delivered within a reasonable time," he reiterated.

Lauding Karnataka for producing legal luminaries and judges of high calibre, as evident from some of the best judgements in civil law from its courts, Bobde said irrespective of the location of courts, there was no difference in the performance of the judges, be they in district courts, high courts or the Supreme Court.

Besides Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, apex court judges Mohan Shantanagoudar, S. Abdul Nazeer and A.S. Bopanna, Karnataka High Court Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and other judicial officers attended the conference on 'Judicial Process Re-engineering and Judicial Skill Building'.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SA Bobde CJI
ThinkEdu 2020
Union Minister Smriti Irani with Prabhu Chawla, Editorial Director of The New Indian Express at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
I want to know what Deepika Padukone's political affiliation is: Smriti Irani at ThinkEdu Conclave
Bestselling author Anand Neelakantan (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The history being taught is Delhi-centric: Anand Neelakantan's lament on the education system
HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020. (Photo | EPS)
New Education Policy will fulfil PM Modi's vision of a new India: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
JNU violence not a national issue, college gang wars are quite normal in India: Kangana Ranaut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya. (File | EPS)
I welcome initiatives taken by students of JNU and Jamia: Tejasvi Surya
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Students must be taken into custody and beaten: Kangana Ranaut on JNU Violence
Gallery
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
The 16-storey Golden Kayaloram, which housed 40 apartments -- came crumbling down like a pack of cards at 2.15 pm on Sunday, ending the two-day long demolition spree and a culmination of dramatic events. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Maradu implosion: With 'Golden Kayaloram', 'Jains Coral Cave' razing, two-day illegal apartments demolition spree ends
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp