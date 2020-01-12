Home Nation

Mamata government not keen on implementing central schemes as it doesn't benefit syndicates: Modi

Modi, after renaming the Kolkata Port Trust after Syama Prasad Mookerjee on the occasion of its sesquicentenary celebrations, said that his government was making every effort to develop Bengal.

Published: 12th January 2020 01:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 04:48 PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Prime Minister on Sunday hit out at West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee for not allowing the Centre’s schemes which have no room for 'syndicates' and 'cut-money'.

Castigating Mamata for not implementing Ayushman Bharat, the Centre’s health insurance programme, and Prime Minister Kishan Samaan, the scheme for farmers, Modi said, "She (Mamata) is not allowing Ayushman Bharat in Bengal. There is no middleman in our schemes. There are no syndicates, no cut-money."

Modi’s observation was in the backdrop of allegations of corruption that plagued the Bengal’s ruling party last year after Mamata had warned her party satraps not to extort money from the poor who tried to avail government schemes.

In a programme celebrating 150-year of Kolkata Port Trust, the PM renamed Kolkata port after Bharatiya Janata Sangh’s founder president Syama Prasad Mookerjee on Sunday. "It is a significant day for Bengal and those connected with the Kolkata Port Trust. It is a historic port that saw India’s freedom and has been a witness to India’s progress. It will now be called Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee port,’’ the PM said while addressing a gathering at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

Modi, however, said his government was taking every possible initiative for West Bengal’s development. "We are working towards increasing the number of cruises from 150 to 1,000. This will also help West Bengal. Every possible initiative is being taken for the development of West Bengal. The central government is also promoting cruise-oriented tourism,’’ he said.

On Sunday, the PM paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, which is celebrated as the National Youth Day and spent time in the spiritual leader’s room at Belur Math in quietude.

