People opposing Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' are 'Hitler' supporters: Chhattisgarh CM Baghel

By ANI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday said that people opposing Deepika Padukone-starrer Chhapaak are 'Hitler' supporters and they cannot tolerate any type of opposition.

"Those who are opposing Chhapaak are Hitler supporters. They cannot tolerate any type of opposition. The actor of this film has been called Pakistani, Chinese etc. just because she stood in support (of JNU students)," said Baghel while speaking to the reporters here.

ALSO READ: JNU visit in country's interest or to divide it, Giriraj Singh asks Deepika Padukone

"This movie is based on the life of Laxmi Agarwal. The movie is about the struggles a woman goes through after an acid attack. Every family should watch this movie. Even if someone is opposing something or someone, they'll go to any extent to defame that person," he said.

On being asked about Chief Minister's tweet where he had stated that he will be watching movie Chhapaak today, and the reactions of netizens' mentioning Baghel as 'anti-national', the chief minister said that such people are 'Bhakts' who are 'rented' people who are paid to post such comments.

VIEW GALLERY: Deepika Padukone to Varun Dhawan - Check out what Bollywood celebrities had to say about JNU violence

"This movie will convey a message to the society. It's a very touching and sensitive movie," Baghel added.