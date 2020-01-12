Home Nation

Police lathi-charge NSUI, ABVP protesters in Agra, registers FIR

The protesters were subjected to baton charge by police while they were returning after submitting a memorandum to City Magistrate in connection with JNU Violence.

Published: 12th January 2020 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2020 10:10 AM   |  A+A-





By ANI

AGRA: Agra police on Saturday resorted to lathi-charge to disperse protesters of two student outfits at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University.

The protesters belonging to National Students' Union of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were subjected to baton charge by police while they were returning after submitting a memorandum to City Magistrate in connection with JNU Violence.

Police used force to disperse them, fearing a scuffle between the workers of two rival outfits.

Sharing details of the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Agra, Saurabh Dixit said, "They were dispersed using minimum force, as police suspected that a scuffle might break between the two parties."

He also stated that an FIR has been registered against all the parties involved.

"Action has been taken against everyone who was trying to spread violence", the official added.

Protests have happened in different universities of the country after the JNU violence which occurred in the national capital on January, 5.

