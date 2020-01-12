Ramakrishna Mission inspired PM Modi, me: MoS Home G Kishan Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy has revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and him have been hugely inspired by the teachings of Ramakrishna Mission.

Addressing the gathering at the 38th convocation of Vivekananda School of Languages at Ramakrishna Math on Saturday, Kishan stated that he felt less educated in comparison to academics and intellectuals present there.

The Minister said that some institutions which groomed children for engineering and medicine entrances had reduced them to bookworms and it was time to bring about a change in the education system.

"Suddenly, we are following western concepts such as Father’s Day and Mother’s Days. These are alien to our culture. Yet, we follow them blindly. We must realise that India has great traditions and culture and we must keep our faith in these," Kishan Reddy added.