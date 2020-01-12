SP leader shot dead on morning walk in Uttar Pradesh

By IANS

MAU (UP): A local Samajwadi leader was shot dead by unidentified assailants on Sunday morning in Muhammadabad village here.

The deceased Bijli Yadav, is a former village head. He was on a morning walk when the assailants came on a motorbike and sprayed him with bullets.

Hundreds of supporters of the deceased collected at the site of the crime and shouted slogans against the local administration.

A case has been registered and the body has been sent for post mortem. The police said that an investigation into the murder has been initiated.

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav has condoled the death of Bijli Yadav and said that the incident was another proof of the chaotic law and order situation in the state.