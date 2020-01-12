Two killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri
The mishap occurred on Saturday evening on Dhatti-Ghandiyaldhar Road in Kirtinagar block killing two persons on the spot, Kirtinagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Raja Abbas said.
Published: 12th January 2020 04:45 PM | Last Updated: 12th January 2020 04:45 PM | A+A A-
NEW DELHI: Two persons were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district, police said on Sunday.
The mishap occurred on Saturday evening on Dhatti-Ghandiyaldhar Road in Kirtinagar block killing two persons on the spot, Kirtinagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Raja Abbas said.
ALSO READ: Student stuck in snow dies, six others rescued in Uttarakhand
The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Vikas Singh Rawat and 30-year-old Trilok Singh, both residents of Rudraprayag district.
The three injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Shrinagar in the district.