Two killed as car falls into gorge in Uttarakhand's Tehri

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two persons were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Tehri Garhwal district, police said on Sunday.

The mishap occurred on Saturday evening on Dhatti-Ghandiyaldhar Road in Kirtinagar block killing two persons on the spot, Kirtinagar Sub Divisional Magistrate Raja Abbas said.

The deceased were identified as 26-year-old Vikas Singh Rawat and 30-year-old Trilok Singh, both residents of Rudraprayag district.

The three injured persons were admitted to a hospital in Shrinagar in the district.