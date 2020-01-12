Woman arrested after Lucknow teenager sustains burn injuries in acid splash

By ANI

LUCKNOW: A 13-year-old girl sustained 18 per cent burn injuries after acid splashed on her hands and face following a clash between a woman and a goldsmith in Kesarbagh area of Lucknow here, police said on Saturday.

Narrating the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Suresh Chandra Yadav said, "A woman named Asha Sonkar (60) accused a goldsmith of damaging her anklet while cleaning it. During the argument, she threw the goldsmith's bag, in which there was acid."

Police said that the acid splashed on three women, including two married women who sustained minor injuries and the 13-year-old girl named Gungun Sonkar.

Gungun, who works as a domestic help in the nearby houses along with her studies, is admitted in a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

The goldsmith has been identified as Ram Chandra Soni, who cleans silver and gold jewellery.

A case has been registered against Asha Sonkar under Section 326A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the woman has been arrested.