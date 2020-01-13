Home Nation

71st Republic Day parade to be commanded by Wing Commander Vipul Goyal

The IAF marching contingent will consist of four officers and 144 Air warriors marching in the 'box formation'.

Published: 13th January 2020 01:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:20 PM

Army soldiers demonstrate combat skills during the Army Day parade full dress rehearsal in New Delhi

Army soldiers demonstrate combat skills during the Army Day parade full dress rehearsal in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Republic Day celebrations will commence with an homage ceremony at the National War Memorial, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the martyrs.

"This year the Inter-Service Guard will be commanded by Wing Commander Vipul Goyal," Indian Air Force Spokesperson Group Captain Anupam Banerjee said.

The proceedings of the parade at the Rajpath will commence with the unfurling of national flag and presenting of 'Rashtriya Salute' to the President by the President's Body Guards.

Air Force being the coordinating service, the flag unfurling at the central dais on the Rajpath will be done by Flying Officer Aman.

ALSO READ: Chinook, Apache choppers to take part in Republic Day flypast for first time

The IAF will participate in the parade with a ceremonial marching contingent, air force band contingent, the IAF Tableau and a mesmerising fly past.



This year the IAF Marching Contingent will be led by Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma and three supernumerary officers. The marching tunes for the contingent would be rendered by the Air Force Band Contingent, consisting of 72 musicians and three drum majors.

The Band would be led by Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar, who is an accomplished Drum Major. The Band would play many martial tunes to fascinate the audience, i.e. Northern Border, Space flight, Astronaut, Vijay Bharat, Subroto and Air Battle.

The famous Martial tune 'Sound Barrier' would be played on 'Quick March' in front of the main dais and when presenting salute to the President.

"Air warriors participating in parade have been shortlisted and selected through a stringent process from the Air Force," the Group Captain said.

