Home Nation

Babul Supriyo slams Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh for 'shoot like dogs' remark

On January 12, while addressing a rally in Nadia, Dilip Ghosh had sparked a controversy when he said that the police in BJP-led states shot the protesters dead like dogs.

Published: 13th January 2020 02:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Babul Supriyo

Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The West Bengal BJP chief came in for severe criticism for comments on CAA protesters from his own party's union minister. Babul Supriyo on Monday slammed Dilip Ghosh for his statement over violence in UP and Assam during NRC, CAA protests.

Supriyo shunned the statement made by Ghosh about actions taken by the police against anti-CAA protesters in BJP-led states like UP and Assam and said his party has nothing to do with his statement.

ALSO READ: Those involved in damaging public property will be shot like in UP, says Dilip Ghosh

"BJP as a party has nothing to do with what Dilip Ghosh may have said. It is a figment of his imagination and BJP Governments in UP, Assam have NEVER EVER resorted to shooting people for whatever reason whatsoever," he said on Twitter.

He said that the statement made by Ghosh was highly irresponsible. "Very irresponsible of Dilip Da to have said what he said," he tweeted.

On Sunday, while addressing a rally in Nadia, West Bengal, Ghosh had sparked a controversy when he said that the police in BJP-led states shot the protesters dead like dogs.

He criticised West Bengal police for not taking action against people who had damaged public properties like railway tracks, buses etc during the protests.

He said no FIR was registered against such people by Mamata Banerjee's police while on the other hand police in BJP-led states like UP, Karnataka and Assam shot people for damaging public property because "it was not their father's property," he had said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Babul Supriyo Dilip Ghosh BJP
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Subramanian Swamy
Our children are learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu Sundar
Gallery
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp