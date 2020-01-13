Home Nation

Chidambaram's intellect is at par with that of Rahul Gandhi: BJP on Congress leader's CAA poser

Chidambaram on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a televised Q and A session over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019.

Published: 13th January 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Taking a dig at former finance minister P Chidambaram for opposing Citizenship (Amendment) Act, BJP leader GVL Narasimha Rao said here on Monday that by doing so Chidambaram has brought his level of intellect at par with that of Rahul Gandhi.

"Chidambaram considers himself a world-class intellectual, but by opposing CAA, he has made his level of intellect at par with that of Rahul Gandhi," said Rao while talking to ANI here on Monday.

P Chidambaram on Monday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to have a televised Q and A session over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The former union minister alleged that the Modi is reluctant to take questions over the Act, which has triggered widespread protests across the country.

"Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and P Chidambaram are telling lies about CAA and are misleading people and country," he added.

"Those who are opposing CAA are speaking the language of Pakistan. When Pakistan is being exposed in the world for persecuting minorities, those opposing CAA are furthering Pakistan's point of view," he added.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

