Chinook, Apache choppers to take part in Republic Day flypast for first time

The 'Chinook' formation will comprise three newly-inducted transport helicopters in 'vic' formation, a senior IAF official said.

CH-47F (I) Chinook helicopter during its induction into the Indian Air Force at Air Force Station Chandigarh. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Newly-inducted attack helicopter Apache and transport chopper Chinook will take part in the Republic Day flypast for the first time on January 26, officials said on Monday.

Following them will be the 'Apache' formation consisting of the latest attack helicopters of the Indian Air Force.

The five attack helicopters would be flying in 'arrowhead' formation, he said.

