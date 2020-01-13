Home Nation

Goa's tribal 'Dhangar' community shifting to mainland due to 'strict' forest laws

Five members of the community were recently arrested in connection with the suspected 'revenge killing' of four tigers for preying on cattle of tribals.

Published: 13th January 2020 02:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:23 PM   |  A+A-

forest

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: Tribals from 'Dhangar' (shepherd) community residing in wildlife sanctuaries of Goa have been increasingly migrating to the mainland due to "stringent" forest laws, a leader from the community has claimed.

Notably, five members of the community were recently arrested in connection with the suspected "revenge killing" of four tigers for preying on cattle of tribals residing in the forest areas of Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, police said.

Majority of the community members inhabit remote forest areas of the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary in Sattari taluka of North Goa district and Netravali Wildlife Sanctuary in Sanguem taluka of South Goa district, with dairy farming being their key source of livelihood.

"The Dhangar community members, whose livelihood and culture is in sync with the forest life, are increasingly finding themselves at the receiving end due to which they have started migrating to villages on the mainland," Goa Dhangar Seva Sangh president BD Mote told PTI.

Some 25 families from the community residing in Vageri forest area of Sattari taluka since Portuguese-era shifted to Thane and Bhuipal villages over the years following several restrictions imposed by the state forest department under the Wildlife Protection Act, Mote claimed.

These include prohibition from cutting even a branch of tree and restrictions on movement in the area, he said.

There are several such instances of migration of Dhangar families.

However, despite the adversities, many families from the community still continue to live in the wild, he said.

"There are five families living in Satre village of Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is inaccessible by road, while Bondirwado village in Sattari's Sanvordem panchayat has 15 families from the community," Mote said.

They want to continue residing in the forest areas that have been their home since ages, but on condition that they would not be harassed by forest officials, he said.

Mote also said that the community members are ready to shift if they are provided proper rehabilitation.

Talking about recent case of death of four tigers due to suspected poisoning by locals, Mote said it was shocking that members of the community, "which worships the striped animal", were arrested for allegedly killing the felines.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said people living in the tiger territory in Goa will be shifted elsewhere to avoid man-animal conflict.

The state government would provide them proper rehabilitation, Sawant said, adding that he has asked the forest department to identify villages that lie within the territory of big cats.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Goa tribal community Dhangar community
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Subramanian Swamy
Our children are learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu Sundar
Gallery
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp