Home Nation

Insider-out: With eye on UP Congress reorganisation, Priyanka Gandhi to shift to Lucknow

The other protagonist or antagonist of the absurd drama, Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik, has created a record.

Published: 13th January 2020 03:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Photo | PTI)

By Santwana Bhattacharya
Express News Service

The JNU We See

M Jagadesh Kumar has by now acquired an international reputation. Not for his expertise in nanoscience and nanotechnology, but the ‘surgical strike’ that’s going on in a campus of which he’s the VC. A campus for which he has a complete Metamorphosis-like plan. Former IIT Delhi man Jagadesh Kumar, let’s call him K, clearly “has his heart in his old campus”, what with all the “social engineering” he has set off in JNU. Thus spake a former bureaucrat of the HRD Ministry. As for the current lot at MHRD, it seems they are as harassed as the students, if not more. The babus, after all, can’t shout slogans to vent their anger, even if they are silently praying for azadi from K — a ‘Jaga-desh’ who has no time for ‘jana-desh’. Forget MHRD officials — one Secretary has already become a casualty — even Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal is at his wit’s end. Roping in Murli Manohar Joshi to call K’s bluff, and send a message to the RSS, came of little use. K remains adamant: he won’t call a meeting of the full JNU academic council. Till the other day, he did not deem it fit to reply or acknowledge letters/email from the ministry or the minister himself. Ever since he made it known that he ‘takes orders from above’, the ministry has been in search of divine intervention! Does not look like it’s coming though. It seems K has two powerful backers in the Cabinet Secretariat and PMO.

Not exactly Amulya

The other protagonist or antagonist of the absurd drama, Police Commissioner Amulya Kumar Patnaik, has created a record. Delhi has not known a top cop as unpopular as Patnaik. Not a week goes by without Delhiwallahs having to land up at the PHQ at all unearthly hours, protesting against the excesses of Patnaik’s forces. Delhi Police top brass used to be the relatively suave, ghazal-listening, gossipy, tipple-friendly types, till the recent metamorphosis. Were he not all set to retire by the end of this month, AP might as well have been a candidate to oversee police training! Anyway, among those vying to wield the top baton of Delhi Police are SN Srivastava, ADG, CRPF, of the 1985 batch; Satyendra Garg, now in Home Ministry manning the N-E division; and Balaji Srivastava, who took over as DGP Puducherry not so long ago. And, well, the 1984-batch Rakesh Asthana of CBI fame ‘will not’ succeed Patnaik, his junior.

Lucknow house for Priyanka

The buzz has it that Priyanka Gandhi would be shifting to Lucknow, for better anchoring of the UPCC. At present, she goes to the UP state capital once a month. But once her house is ready, that’s all set to change. Weekends, however, would be spent in Delhi, attending to her ailing mother Sonia Gandhi. The house of Sheila Kaul, Priyanka’s great-grand aunt, is being refurbished. Priyanka, who is said to be extremely finicky and has a knack for house decor like grandmom Indira, has overseen the work at the Kaul bungalow, which was under lock and key. It seems an auspucious date is awaited for her to shift. Meanwhile, bro Rahul Gandhi is preparing to take over the helm of the Congress party yet again, sometime in Feb-end.

Javadekar’s breakfast

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who’s been put in charge of the Delhi elections for the BJP, is desperate to break even. Such is the infighting in the Delhi BJP that he has been calling the leaders of warring groups for breakfast. But, alas, only the sumptuous meals are being wiped off, not the differences. The state unit chief now is Bhojpuri singer-star Manoj Tiwari, whose less-than-flattering interview on a channel was tweeted by the AAP with the words, “No parody required”. (He struggled to find words to even describe what plans the BJP has for Delhi.) One of the group leaders claimed that he has been so sidelined that he has no clue what the central leadership is thinking. And that Javadkar is only offering breakfast, no solution.

No Davos for BSY

In the recent past, it’s Karnataka that gave the BJP some electoral high. The party swept the polls, and made tangible inroads into the hitherto unconquered JD-S bastion in Old Mysuru. But to little avail. The Karnataka Cabinet expansion plan to accommodate rebels is ina limbo. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s attempts to get an audience with Amit Shah in Delhi have not fructified yet. First Jharkhand and now the Delhi elections have kept Shah occupied. A dispirited BSY even cancelled a trip to the World Economic Forum in Davos fearful of what might happen, behind his back, in his absence at home. Now an impending Shah visit to the state is the only hope of sorting out the imbroglio.

Santwana Bhattacharya
The author is Resident Editor, Bangalore, TNIE. Email:
santwana@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Subramanian Swamy
Our children are learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu Sundar
Gallery
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp