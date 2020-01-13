Home Nation

JNU fee hike issue 'sorted', continuing protests not justified: HRD Minister

Earlier in the day, a five-member delegation of JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) had also met HRD Ministry officials.

Published: 13th January 2020 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo| Facebook/ Dr.Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Monday said the continuation of agitation by JNU students is not justified as their main issue of hostel fee hike has been "sorted".

As decided during consultations with students, he said, the utility and service charge is not being levied on them and will be borne by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

The students have stuck to their demand for a complete rollback of the fee hike.

"The fee-related matter of JNU has been sorted out following several rounds of discussions with representatives of university students and teachers."

The Ministry had constituted a High-Powered Committee (HPC) to restore the normal functioning of JNU through dialogue with all stakeholders and to advise the university administration for resolution of contentious issues.

"The students are not being asked to bear the cost of service and utility charges proposed for the winter session, which was their basic demand.

"Therefore, the JNU fee hike issue stands resolved and continuation of agitation by the students is no longer justified," the Human Resource Development (HRD) ministry statement quoted Nishank as saying.

The minister said universities should not be converted into political arenas and appealed to the students to call off their agitation.

He added that over 5,000 of JNU's nearly 8,500 students have registered for the next semester.

"Various meetings were held by HRD secretary with representatives of students, teachers and JNU administration on December 10-11, 2019, certain mutually agreeable agreements were arrived (at).

"As agreed in the meetings, the revised hostel room charges will remain applicable with 50 per cent concession for BPL students," Nishank said.

Earlier in the day, a five-member delegation of JNU Teachers Association (JNUTA) had also met HRD Ministry officials.

"We do not feel secure on campus, the atmosphere is not conducive for academic activities. Students who left the campus after violence are scared to return, how can we resume teaching," JNUTA president D K Lobiyal told the ministry officials.

Last week the ministry had held a series of meetings with JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, students' union and UGC on the JNU fee hike issue.

It had ruled out the removal of Kumar amid demands from students and a section of teachers, saying sacking him is not the solution and the government's focus is to address the main issues that have cropped up on campus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank JNU students JNU fee hike JNU violence
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp