Next name change: Yogi Adityanath now wants to rechristen river Ghaghra as Saryu

Published: 13th January 2020 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: After changing the name of two districts and one railway junction, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has now decided to change the name of the Ghaghra river.

The Chief Minister has sent a proposal to the Union Home Ministry to change the name of Ghaghra to Saryu in Uttar Pradesh.

The Saryu river finds mention in ancient Hindu scriptures such as the Vedas and Ramayana. Literally translating to 'that which is streaming', it flows through Ayodhya and as is believed to rejuvenate it and wash away impurities.

Thousands of devotees come to the Saryu to take a holy dip throughout the year on various religious occasions.

The Saryu, in the upper reaches, is known as the Kali river and then flows through Ayodhya and then into the Ghaghra in UP.

The Yogi government, till now, has changed the name of Allahabad to Prayagraj and Faizabad to Ayodhya district. Mughalsarai junction in Chandauli district has also been changed to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar.

