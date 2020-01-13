No trace of Army jawan after he slips in snow at LoC

By IANS

NEW DELHI: An Indian Army jawan remains untraceable after he slipped in the snow during routine patrolling and Line of Control dominating exercise in Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian Army said on Monday.

It said rescue operation is still on to trace the missing jawan.



The jawan is identified as Havildar Rajendra Singh Negi, who slipped in the snow from the slightly elevated walkway 200 meters from an Army post in Gulmarg sector on January 8, around 7.15 p.m.



Negi is from 11 Garhwal Rifles and is a resident of the Ambiwala Sainik Colony in Dehradun.



The Army said the rescue efforts are hampered by weather conditions. "The post where it happened is 200 meters from the LoC in Gulmarg sector," said a senior Indian Army officer.



"All-out efforts are on to trace him," he said.



At the elevated walkway near the LoC, the Army erects markers for winters as snow fills both sides of the passage, making it nearly impossible to walk. The markers also guide a patrolling team, the officer said.



The Army also refuted reports that the missing jawan is in Pakistan. "It is just conjecture," said the officer.