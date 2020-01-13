Home Nation

PM Modi has failed on economic issues and is now distracting nation: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul said that the government is trying to suppress the voice of the youth and the demands of the youth are legitimate but government is not listening to it.

Published: 13th January 2020 07:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 07:12 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with senior leaders of the Opposition bloc after a meeting to discuss the current political scenario following widespread protests in the country. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: After the opposition meet on CAA-NRC, Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and alleged that the government has failed on economic issues and is now distracting the nation through other means.

Gandhi said "Narendra Modi should have courage to tell youngsters why Indian economy has become a disaster, why unemployment is on the rise? He does not have the guts to stand in front of students. I challenge him to go to any university, stand there without police and tell people what he is going to do for this country."

Earlier the opposition met in New Delhi to chalk out a strategy on the issue of CAA and NPR. The meeting was attended by 20 political parties but two major allies gave it a miss as DMK did not take part because they are at loggerheads with the state unit of the Congress while Shiv Sena also did not turn up.

Rahul Gandhi Modi economic issues CAA NRC
