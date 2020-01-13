Home Nation

Sharad Pawar meets MoS Anurag Thakur over PMC Bank revival issues

RBI on December 30 had released a draft circular on limits on exposure to single and group borrowers and revision in priority sector lending targets for urban cooperative banks.

Published: 13th January 2020 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 01:39 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur

NCP chief Sharad Pawar with Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur (Photo| Sharad Pawar Twitter)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Monday met Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur, over the issue of revival of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative(PMC) Bank.

ALSO READ: Deposit Insurance Corporation sees Rs 14,100 crore-worth claims amid PMC Bank crisis, says RBI

"Had a meeting with the Union Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Singh Thakur in New Delhi to raise the issue of revival of PMC Bank. We had a constructive exchange of views on the topic." Pawar tweeted.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on December 30 had released a draft circular on limits on exposure to single and group borrowers and revision in priority sector lending targets for urban cooperative banks (UCBs).

The RBI move came after the recent Punjab and Maharashtra Cooperative (PMC) Bank debacle which left thousands of depositors clamouring for withdrawals amid reports of major financial irregularities, failure of internal control and systems of the bank, and wrong or under-reporting of its exposures under various off-site surveillance reports.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sharad Pawar PMC bank crisis Anurag Thakur
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Subramanian Swamy
Our children are learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu Sundar
Gallery
Independent rappers and hip hop artists gathered in protest against the CAA and NRC and other social issues at Anna Nagar tower park in Chennai on January 12. (Photo | Daniel J, EPS)
Chennai 'gully boys' use hip-hop skills to sound off against CAA, NRC 
Sara Ali Khan recently shared pictures from her Maldives vacation and these stunning pictures are visual treats. (Photo | Sara Ali Khan Instagram)
Check out some jaw-dropping photos of Sara Ali Khan from her Maldives vacation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp