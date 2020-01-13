While NCP protests in Pune against book comparing PM Modi with Shivaji, BJP distances itself from it

By PTI

PUNE: While NCP and the Sambhaji Brigade held protests in Pune on Monday against a book which compares Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, BJP has distanced itself it saying that the party has nothing do with its publication and it represents the author's personal opinion.

The book titled "Aaj ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi" has been written by BJP's Jay Bhagwan Goyal.

The NCP protest was held outside Lalmahal area here.

BJP media co-in charge Sanjay Mayukh told reporters that the book's author Jay Bhagwan Goyal, who is a saffron party member, has also expressed his willingness to withdraw those parts of the book which a section of society has found objectionable.

"I only wanted to tell readers as to how Modi like Shivaji has worked to take everyone along and also been successful in doing what many considered impossible. If it has hurt sentiments of some people, I am willing to revise those parts of the book," Jay Bhagwan Goyal said.

NCP leader Prashant Jagtap condemned the comparison and said it was a move to "erase the glorious history" of the Maratha emperor, Sambhaji Brigade functionary Santosh Shinde said the book should be withdrawn in 48 hours, failing which more agitations would follow.

"Today, the comparison is with Shivaji Maharaj. Tomorrow, in Rajasthan, it might be with Maharana Pratap. It is part of the BJP-RSS agenda to erase the history of great icons," Jagtap alleged.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also slammed the comparison terming it as 'insulting' and calling for its ban.

Raut said comparison of Shivaji Maharaj with anyone was "not acceptable", and the book seemed to be the handiwork of some "bootlickers" to appease the prime minister.

"A BJP leader has written the book titled 'Aaj Ke Shivaji: Narendra Modi', which we find insulting. The party should clarify whether it considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi as great as Shivaji Maharaj," Raut said.

"We respect Prime Minister Modi. But comparing Shivaji Maharaj with anyone is not acceptable," he said.