Home Nation

Agusta Westland case: Delhi High Court dismisses plea to cancel Ratul Puri's bail

A special CBI court had recently granted bail to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

Published: 14th January 2020 12:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 12:41 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri leaves Enforcement Directorate office after being arrested in connection with a Rs 354 crore bank loan fraud case in New Delhi.

Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath's nephew Ratul Puri. (Photo | EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail granted by a trial court to businessman Ratul Puri in the Agusta Westland money laundering case.

Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

A special CBI court had recently granted bail to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

While granting bail to Puri, the trial court had directed him to not tamper with evidence, and to not contact or influence any witness connected to the case. He was also directed to join the investigation as and when called by the Investigating Officer.

Puri is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the Agusta Westland chopper scam.

The ED recently had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

In 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi High Court Enforcement Directorate VVIP chopper scam CBI Agusta Westland chopper scam
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp