Agusta Westland case: Delhi High Court dismisses plea to cancel Ratul Puri's bail

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking cancellation of bail granted by a trial court to businessman Ratul Puri in the Agusta Westland money laundering case.

Puri is the nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

A special CBI court had recently granted bail to Puri on a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh and two sureties of the like amount.

While granting bail to Puri, the trial court had directed him to not tamper with evidence, and to not contact or influence any witness connected to the case. He was also directed to join the investigation as and when called by the Investigating Officer.

Puri is under the scanner for allegedly receiving kickbacks in the Agusta Westland chopper scam.

The ED recently had filed a supplementary prosecution complaint against Puri and Jaspreet Ahuja in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

In 2014, India had scrapped a contract with Finmeccanica's British subsidiary AgustaWestland for supplying 12 VVIP choppers to the Indian Air Force, over alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of kickbacks worth Rs 423 crore being paid to secure the deal.