Akali Dal rebels to share platform at rally in Delhi

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: More trouble is in store for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as its rebel leaders and splinter groups may come together on a single platform against the first family of the party.

All these rebel leaders have been questioning the leadership and functioning of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The Akalis have run into rough weather ever since they lost in the 2017 Punjab election.

In October last year, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK formed his own outfit Jag Asra Guru Ott. Now, he has invited all the leaders who are against the Badal family on January 18.

SAD (Taksali) of senior Akali leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, SAD (Delhi) headed by Paramjit Singh Sarna and his brother Harvinder Singh Sarna and even Lok Insaaf Party founded by Bains brothers among others are invited for a rally in Delhi.

“This programme is not of one only but of all the Akali families who have been residing in the national capital as the Akali Dal will complete 100 years this year,” Manjit Singh GK said.

“The Akali Dal has fallen down from it’s principles, ideology and values. As the party has gone in the hands of one family and so is the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC). They get diktats of all kinds issued from Akal Takht. They have left all the real issues and do not raise Panthic issues.’’

‘Missing’ posters of Sunny Deol in Punjab

Posters seeking information on Bollywood star-turned-politician Sunny Deol, the Gurdaspur MP, were found pasted at few places in Pathankot. Angry residents claim the BJP MP had not come to his constituency since long.