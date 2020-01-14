Home Nation

Akali Dal rebels to share platform at rally in Delhi

All these rebel leaders  have been questioning the leadership and functioning of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Published: 14th January 2020 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: More trouble is in store for the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) as its rebel leaders and splinter groups may come together on a single platform against the first family of the party.

All these rebel leaders have been questioning the leadership and functioning of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The Akalis have run into rough weather ever since they lost in the 2017 Punjab election.

In October last year, former president of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) Manjit Singh GK formed his own outfit  Jag Asra Guru Ott. Now, he has invited all the leaders who are against the Badal family on January 18.

SAD (Taksali) of senior Akali leaders Ranjit Singh Brahmpura, Rattan Singh Ajnala and Sewa Singh Sekhwan, SAD (Delhi) headed by Paramjit Singh Sarna and his brother Harvinder Singh Sarna and even Lok Insaaf Party founded by Bains brothers among others are invited for a rally in Delhi.

“This programme is not of one only but of all the Akali families who have been residing in the national capital as the Akali Dal will complete 100 years this year,” Manjit Singh GK said.

“The Akali Dal has fallen down from it’s principles, ideology and values. As the party has gone in the hands of one family and so is the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbhandak Committee (SGPC). They get diktats of all kinds issued from Akal Takht. They have left all the real issues and do not raise Panthic issues.’’  

‘Missing’ posters of Sunny Deol in Punjab

Posters seeking information on  Bollywood star-turned-politician Sunny Deol, the Gurdaspur MP, were found pasted at few places in Pathankot. Angry residents claim the BJP MP had not come to his constituency since long.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akali Dal Shiromani Akali Dal Sukhbir Singh Badal
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp