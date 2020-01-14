BJP government handing over country's coffers to few capitalists: Priyanka Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked the Centre over a media report which claimed that it could ask RBI for a fiscal lifeline of Rs 45,000 crore, alleging that the BJP government has emptied the country's coffers.

The Congress general secretary said the BJP had claimed that "achhe din" (good days) will come but the party's government is attacking the common man's employment and livelihood.

"The BJP government is handing over the coffers of the country to a few capitalists on one hand and attacking the employment and livelihood of the common man on the other," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

She also tagged a media report which claimed that the central government can ask the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a financial assistance of Rs 45,000 crore amid a revenue shortfall.