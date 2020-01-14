Captain Tania Sher Gill, first woman officer to lead men contingent at Army Day Parade

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A fourth generation woman army officer will break a glass ceiling by being the first female to lead an all men contingent at the Army Day Parade to be held on January 15.

Captain Tania Sher Gill from the Corp of Signals will be the parade adjutant.

Sher Gill, who has done B Tech in electronics and communications, was commissioned in Mar 2017 from OTA Chennai.

Her father was in 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery) while her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse).

Interestingly, her great grandfather was in the Sikh Regiment.

Last Year, Captain Bhavna Kasturi from ASC became the first woman officer to lead an all men contingent on Republic Day.