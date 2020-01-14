Home Nation

Centre plans to overhaul rehab plan for the poor

Different stakeholders will come together to brainstorm to find the way forward in providing a life of dignity to the destitutes.

Published: 14th January 2020 02:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Ritwika Mitra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has called a meeting of state representatives and NGOs on Tuesday in order to firm up its pending proposed plan of rehabilitation of beggars. 

“The scheme is currently under formulation,” said a ministry official. 

According to the 2011 Census, there were over 4.13 lakh beggars, over 45,000 child beggars and over 70,500 differently-abled beggars in the country. 

The Centre may look for a programme in which destitutes will be categorised for schemes best suited to them.

While the elderly, differently-abled and those suffering from mental illness need access to comprehensive healthcare, children will be given schooling.

The government is likely to plan vocational programmes where the able-bodied will gain skill training and some provided with grants. 

Comments

