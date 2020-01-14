Centre plans to overhaul rehab plan for the poor

Ritwika Mitra By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has called a meeting of state representatives and NGOs on Tuesday in order to firm up its pending proposed plan of rehabilitation of beggars.

Different stakeholders will come together to brainstorm to find the way forward in providing a life of dignity to the destitutes.

“The scheme is currently under formulation,” said a ministry official.

According to the 2011 Census, there were over 4.13 lakh beggars, over 45,000 child beggars and over 70,500 differently-abled beggars in the country.

The Centre may look for a programme in which destitutes will be categorised for schemes best suited to them.

While the elderly, differently-abled and those suffering from mental illness need access to comprehensive healthcare, children will be given schooling.

The government is likely to plan vocational programmes where the able-bodied will gain skill training and some provided with grants.