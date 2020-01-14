Home Nation

Economist Bhaduri gives up JNU emeritus professorship

In his letter to the vice-chancellor of JNU, Bhaduri expressed pain at throttling of dissent by the university administration.

Published: 14th January 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Eminent economist Amit Bhaduri has given up emeritus professorship at Jawaharlal Nehru University, alleging mishandling of the current situation by the university administration.

In his letter to the vice-chancellor of JNU, Bhaduri expressed pain at throttling of dissent by the university administration.

"It pains me but I feel it would be immoral on my part without registering my protest to remain a silent observer in this larger, sinister scheme of throttling dissent which is unfolding now at the university.

"I am giving up my emeritus professorship at JNU," he wrote in his mail, which was made public by him.

Reacting to this, JNU Vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar said, "I have not yet seen such a letter in my office. We appreciate the contributions made by our emeritus professors which is a honorary position. However, I would not like to comment on the merits of their decision. Our best wishes always remain with them."

Bhaduri had joined the university as a young professor in 1973. He left it in 2001.

He noted that during his years at JNU, the university passed through various phases of justified or unjustified student's unrest and even temporary shut-down of the teaching.

"What is difference now is not only incompetence of handling of situations by the authorities, but a deliberate attempt to throttle the free and lively atmosphere of debate and discussion for which JNU was known all over the country," he asserted.

Bhaduri further alleged that the current attempt by the administration to destroy that atmosphere of freedom of expression is in line with a larger and more sinister plan, of which JNU VC is 'appears to be pivotal part'.

"You seem determined on imprinting your administration's narrow-minded world view, and shut all other windows of ideas to the students," he wrote.

The eminent economist also expressed hope that his returning the honour will send the right message to the JNU administration Last week also, eminent economist and JNU professor C P Chandrasekhar had withdrawn from the newly-constituted 28-member Standing Committee on Statistics (SCES), chaired by former chief statistician Pranob Sen, citing the situation in the university.

The committee was constituted last month to improve the quality of data amid criticism of the government over political interferences and is scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) earlier this month as a mob of masked men, armed with sticks, attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

Many sustained injuries and were admitted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre here.

JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Bhaduri Jawaharlal Nehru University
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp