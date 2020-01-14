France ‘closely’ watching situation in Kashmir: Elysee Palace after talks between Modi-Macron

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: France is closely monitoring the Kashmir situation, the Elysee Palace said on Monday after a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron.

In a statement after the phone call between the two leaders, the French government said the talk took place in the spirit of trust and frankness that characterized relations between the two nations.

“In the spirit of trust and frankness that characterises their relations, the French President and the Indian PM discussed the situation in the region of Kashmir, which France continues to follow closely,” the statement read.

According to the statement, the two leaders discussed the current situation in the Middle East and agreed to work to reduce the tensions by urging all stakeholders to show restraint and responsibility.

France’s comments on Kashmir come days after a 15-member team of envoys, including US ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, visited the Valley and the US statement department termed the visit as an important step.

Modi and Macron also discussed bilateral ties in military and civil nuclear fields and climate change. “The two leaders expressed their interest in pursuing the strengthening of our partnership in the military and civil nuclear fields, as well as enhancing our operational cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

“The President and the Prime Minister agreed on the importance of remaining in very close contact given the upcoming decisive events in 2020 with regard to climate change and biodiversity,” the French government said.