'Get out, don't intervene': Video showing Akhilesh lashing out at 'RSS, BJP' doctor goes viral

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was trolled after a video of him lashing out at an on-duty doctor in a government hospital at Kannauj has gone viral.

The SP chief was visiting the victims of last week's bus accident in Chhibramamau, in which around 24 people were charred to death. A Jaipur-bound double-decker bus caught fire after colliding head-on with a truck.

Akhilesh, who was caught on camera, was seen asking the doctor to leave the emergency ward and branded him as RSS-BJP man. "You are too junior an employee. A small worker. You are a government servant, don’t intervene. You could be associated with BJP or RSS but don’t poke your nose here. Get out of the ward,” Akhilesh is seen reprimanding Dr DS Mishra, the Emergency Medical Officer, who was attending the accident victims.

The incident took place when Akhilesh was interacting with the family members of those injured in the accident. When a family member of one of the injured claimed to have not received the cheque of compensation from the government so far, the doctor intervened, confirming the receipt of cheques thus infuriating the former Chief Minister.

Taking exception at the doctor’s intervention, the SP chief said, “You don’t speak as you are a government man. You don’t have to explain to me what they are saying. You can’t speak on the government’s behalf. Step back and go out of here,” he added.

Later speaking to the media persons, Dr DS Mishra said that he was present in the ward as he was tending to the patients. “I was present there as I was treating patients. One of the patients said he didn’t get the compensation cheque, I tried to clarify that the cheque was given. At this, former CM Akhilesh ji got angry and asked me to leave the ward,” said Dr DS Mishra.

Moreover, the SP chief also asked the doctor about his native place and when he told that he belonged to Gorakhpur, Akhilesh Yadav pointed to his connection with BJP/RSS.

While Akhilesh distributed Rs five lakh cheques to the anti-CAA protest victims in Ferozabad, he said he would distribute a compensation of Rs 20 lakh each for the families of those who died in the accident if he would come to power in 2022.

The state government has announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for next of kin of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those who had suffered grievous injuries.