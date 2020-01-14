Jaishankar meets SCO secretary-general, reviews progress in cooperation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday met Shanghai Cooperation Organization Secretary-General Vladimir Norov and reviewed the progress in cooperation between New Delhi and the organisation.

“Received Secretary General #ShanghaiCooperationOrganization Vladimir Norov. Reviewed the progress in our cooperation as India prepares to take up the responsibility of chairing the Council of #SCO Heads of Government (sic),” the minister tweeted.

The SCO secretary-general is in Delhi on a four-day visit to attend the Raisina Dialogue.

India, for the first time, will hold the meeting of SCO leaders later this year.

Expressing appreciation for the SCO’s efforts to promote tourism Jaishankar tweeted, “The ‘8 Wonders of SCO’, which includes the #StatueofUnity will surely serve as an inspiration (sic).”

Foreign ministers from 13 countries, including Russia, Iran and Australia, will attend the Raisina Dialogue, beginning Tuesday.

The three-day event, co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs and the Observer Research Foundation, will also witness the participation of many deputy foreign ministers, former prime ministers, former presidents, national security advisors, military chiefs and other high-level policy-makers, scholars and officials.