Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren taps Twitter to reach out to masses

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo| PTI)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren may have not decided on his ministers but is showing signs of a pro-active administrator through his use of social media to reach out to the masses.

Soren is active on Twitter where he takes up complaints and directs officials to resolve and update him on the same platform.  

After becoming CM on December 29, Soren has announced almost all orders, including some important ones like dropping sedition charges imposed on over 3,000 CAA-NRC protesters, on Twitter.

Political observers believe that Soren is influenced by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and is trying to adopt his strategy of connecting directly with the people through social media. 

Soren has directed officials regularly on Twitter be it law and order, old age pension, setting up fast track courts, or irregularities in ration card. 

The last such order was given to Deputy Commissioner Chatra in a matter related to the Poorest Area Civil Society where dues of farmers were not cleared. 

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leaders believe that social media is an effective platform to connect with the common man. “Social media is the fastest and best medium of addressing anybody’s concern, which is also transparent and free of red-tape. People get an immediate response and matters get resolved within hours,” said JMM General Secretary Supriyo Bhattacharya. 

It is also an effective medium to show the government’s first response to any issue and putting the officials on their toes, he added.

“Since, the people are getting an immediate response from the Chief Minister, they are quite enthusiastic and expressing their concern on Twitter without any hesitation,” the senior JMM leader asserted. 

Soren in Delhi to meet Sonia 

CM Hemant Soren is currently on a three-day visit to New Delhi to discuss the distribution of portfolios with Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders. JMM insiders, however, said that the talks may be deferred for a few days as both the parties are not in a hurry.  

They claimed that the Cabinet is set to have at least two women ministers as the two allies have reached a consensus over having one woman minister each.

