Underground Hizbul hideout busted in Shopian, militants manage to flee

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The police busted an eight-foot deep underground Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Sources said the police led the search after receiving information from Deputy Superintendent of Police P Davinder Singh, who was arrested while allegedly ferrying two militants on Saturday.

Two militants, present at the hideout at an orchard in Urpora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian, managed to give the security personnel a slip.

According to sources, the hideout was used by Hizbul Mujahideen militants and could accommodate at least four militants at a time.

“The hide-out was also used by militants to store arms and ammunition,” they said.

Sources said some arms and ammunition were recovered from the hide-out during the raid on Sunday.

Police on Monday carried out a fresh search at the residence of Davinder Singh.

A senior police officer said the raid was carried out at Singh’s Indira Nagar residence following some disclosures made by him during interrogation.

Singh, who was posted at high-security Srinagar airport, was held along with Hizbul Mujahideen militants Naveed Babu and Altaf when he was allegedly ferrying the ultras from Srinagar to south Kashmir in a car.

A team led by Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal intercepted the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.