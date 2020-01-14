Home Nation

Underground Hizbul hideout busted in Shopian, militants manage to flee

According to sources, the hideout was used by Hizbul Mujahideen militants and could accommodate at least four militants at a time.

Published: 14th January 2020 04:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

A security personnel checks a vehicle as others stand guard during snowfall in Srinagar on Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: The police busted an eight-foot deep underground Hizbul Mujahideen hideout in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Sources said the police led the search after receiving information from Deputy Superintendent of Police P Davinder Singh, who was arrested while allegedly ferrying two militants on Saturday. 

Two militants, present at the hideout at an orchard in Urpora village in south Kashmir’s Shopian, managed to give the security personnel a slip.  

According to sources, the hideout was used by Hizbul Mujahideen militants and could accommodate at least four militants at a time.

“The hide-out was also used by militants to store arms and ammunition,” they said.

Sources said some arms and ammunition were recovered from the hide-out during the raid on Sunday.
Police on Monday carried out a fresh search at the residence of Davinder Singh.

A senior police officer said the raid was carried out at Singh’s Indira Nagar residence following some disclosures made by him during interrogation.

Singh, who was posted at high-security Srinagar airport, was held along with Hizbul Mujahideen militants Naveed Babu and Altaf when he was allegedly ferrying the ultras from Srinagar to south Kashmir in a car.

A team led by Deputy Inspector General of South Kashmir Atul Goyal intercepted the car at a police barricade at Mir Bazar in Kulgam of South Kashmir.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Hizbul Mujahideen Davinder Singh
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp