UP shocker: Newborn baby dies after dragged out of operation theatre by stray dog

FARRUKHABAD (UP): The callousness of a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh came to the fore when a newborn baby boy was dragged and mauled inside the operation theatre by a stray dog in Farrukhabad on Monday.

The shocking incident occurred at Akash Ganga hospital in Farrukhabad city. Ravi Kumar had reached the hospital with wife Kanchan who was writhing in labour pain. After her admission early in the day, initially, the doctors told Ravi that his wife would have a normal delivery.

However, the doctors rushed Kanchan to the operation theatre for a caesarean section suddenly, said Kumar adding, that after an hour, the doctors informed him that the operation was successful and that Kanchan was shifted to the ward while the baby was still in the OT.

Kumar added that after a few minutes, hospital staff came out shouting and informed doctors about the presence of a stray dog in the OT.

As Kumar rushed to the OT, he found his child lying in a pool of blood on the floor. The head, chest face and eyes of the infant had bite marks.

When Kumar confronted the doctors, they claimed that the baby was stillborn and allegedly offered money to keep the couple silent.

While Kanchan’s family claimed that they were never shown the child and the hospital staff were responsible for the death, an FIR was lodged against the hospital owner Vijay Patel, its management and other staff under IPC section 304-A (death by negligence).

Staff responsible for death, says DM

Farrukhabad DM Manvendra Singh claimed that the child who was alive at the time of the dog attack was killed due to the negligence of hospital staff.

He said a panel comprising a team of doctors was set up to investigate illegal hospitals in the city.