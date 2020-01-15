15 AAP legislators in touch with Congress for ticket: Subhash Chopra

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra here on Wednesday claimed that as many as 15 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators, denied re-nomination, had contacted him for the ticket.

He said on one hand the AAP was boasting its good work, on the other it had denied nomination to those who did that "good work". "If the AAP is confident about its work, then why it's not repeating all MLAs? That's how it rewards MLAs for doing good work," Chopra said.

The AAP here on Tuesday released the list of candidates for all 70 Delhi Assembly seats and denied tickets to 15 sitting MLAs.

Delhi will go to polls on February 8 and results will be declared on February 11.