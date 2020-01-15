BJP claims regional parties, people have seen through ‘Congress-Left script’ on CAA 

Manish Anand By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Tuesday stated that regional political parties had begun realising that the Congress and Left orchestrated the protests against CAA to cobble up opposition against the ruling NDA at the Centre. BJP national general secretary Anil Jain claimed the regional parties had begun drifting away from the Congress’s political “grand plan”.

Jain, who is overseeing BJP’s mass contact programme in support of CAA, said “The regional outfits have now read the political script of the Congress and Left. The political campaign against the CAA is now being seen by the people on the ground.”

Claiming that the party had managed support from over two crore people during the mass contact programme so far, Jain said barring a few university campuses, the educational institutions across the country had largely kept away from the “political campaign” against the CAA.

“The beneficiaries of the CAA are already residing in the country for decades, with the cut-off date in the law being December 31, 2014. No one knows the exact number and the new law will help them to come out in the mainstream and contribute to the economy of the country,” Jain argued, adding that a majority of the beneficiaries are Dalits.