Home Nation

Chinese involvement in Indian Ocean increasing, we are watching: Navy Chief

Navy Chief also said that there have been instances when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships have entered India's exclusive economic zones.

Published: 15th January 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 09:02 PM   |  A+A-

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh addresses the media in Delhi.

Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh addresses the media in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: There has been increasing Chinese involvement in the Indian Ocean and the Indian Navy is watching carefully, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh said on Wednesday.

Speaking at a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue here, he also said that there have been instances when the People's Liberation Army (PLA) ships have entered India's exclusive economic zones and the Navy has told them that it impinges on Indian interests.

"We have placed our ships in mission-based deployments so that we get an idea what are the activities, not only of China but of all other countries, so that if there is anything that impinges on our national interest or sovereignty, we will have to act," he said.

"China's Belt and Road Initiative and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor impinge on our sovereignty," the Navy Chief said.

Besides Admiral Singh, Japan's Joint Staff of Self-Defense Forces Gen. Koji Yamazaki, Australia's Vice Chief of the Defence Force Adm.

David Johnston, France's Deputy Director-General for International Relations and Strategy, Ministry of Armed Forces Gen.

Luc de Rancourt, and the UK's Chief of Naval Staff Adm. Tony Radakin, took part in the panel discussion.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Navy Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp