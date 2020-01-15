Detained ex-J&K CM Omar Abdullah to be shifted to Gupkar road

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will be shifted to the government bungalow M-4 on Gupkar Road here on Thursday.

The National Conference leader has been detained in Hari Nivas ever since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Sources said there would be no change in the location of another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, who is kept in a government accommodation on the Transport Lane here.

In total, three former Chief Ministers have been detained since the revocation of Article 370 which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Farooq Abdullah, who has a PSA slapped against him, has been detained in his home on Gupkar Road which has been designated as a sub-jail.