Home Nation

India, China must find equilibrium on key issues: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

Ties between China and India nosedived after the 73-day confrontation between militaries of the two countries in Doklam in 2017.

Published: 15th January 2020 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India and China must find an "equilibrium" and "understanding" on key issues affecting each other, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday, asserting that there was no choice but to adopt such an approach.

In his address at the Raisina Dialogue, Jaishankar said both the countries will have to get along with each other but the challenge is how it will work.

"I think it is very important today. To my mind, it is absolutely necessary that the two countries find an equilibrium and find accommodation and understanding on key issues which affect each other. For me it is a must, not a choice," he said.

On bilateral ties, he said neither country can get the relationship "wrong".

"The reason is that we are neighbours. It is vital for neighbours to reach understanding as a general principle. Generally, as neighbours there are those issues, challenges that come by," he said.

"But the India-China relationship has a very unique characteristic which is that very rarely in history have two powers who are neighbours have gone up in the international order in approximately the same time frame," Jaishankar explained.

He said both India and China will have to get along well with each as there is no choice.

"The challenge is what are the terms and what is the basis and how it will work and I would say it is a work in progress and it will continue to be a work in progress," he said.

"Both powers are dynamic in terms of. Today If I do an economic ranking, China would be number 2 and India would be number 5 or 6 in the world. Probably within the space of the decade we will be 2 and 3. 

"And probably within a quarter of a century I don't know what our numbers are going to be. If you are going to be 2 and 3 and then you are going to be neighbours and you are the dynamic forces of the world, ask yourself, clearly the logic of reaching an understanding will be a very very powerful logic," he added.

Ties between China and India nosedived after the 73-day confrontation between militaries of the two countries in Doklam in 2017.

However, the relationship saw improvement after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an informal summit in Wuhan in China in April 2018.

The second informal summit took place in Mammallapuram in October last year. The India-China border dispute covers 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it.

Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India China Jaishankar
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp