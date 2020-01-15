Jaipur diary: Priyanka’s Rajasthan visit gets political twist

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

Priyanka’s Jaipur visit gets political twist

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s presence at a wedding in Jaipur last week gave it political hues. A prominent leader from Mewat region Zubair Khan’s son Adil got married on Friday. With Priyanka’s attendance, the event became significant as all major Congress leaders, including CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot, hovered around her. Priyanka reportedly held crucial discussions too. Initially, she spoke with Gehlot and later had a seven-minute-long meeting with Pilot in her suite. After attending the wedding, Priyanka and Pilot left for Delhi in a chartered plane.

IIM Udaipur registers 27 startups

IIM Udaipur’s incubation centre kick-started Launch-n-Zoom 2.0, a 12-week accelerator programme with 27 startups on-board. Designed to scale up various startups profitably, the programme concentrates on the product-to-market continuum. The 27 startups hail from domains such as SpaceTech, IoT and payments, AI and machine learning, construction, agri-tech, blockchain/supply chain, waste management, healthcare, networking, logistics, hospitality and FMCG. Leading experts from different domains with industry experience will help the startups undertake the 12-week journey. This year Launch-n-Zoom 2.0 focuses on creating a positive impact on the way startups roll out their products or services and build ventures.

CAA battle hits the skies on Sankranti

On Makar Sankranti, the Pink City’s skyline is dotted with colourful kites every year on January 14. This year, however, the festival got a political makeover. The BJP held a kite festival in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act where party leaders and workers flew kites with slogans in support of CAA written on them. Such kites were also distributed to people. Many kites carried political slogans such as ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas’ and ‘Main Bhi Chowkidaar’ splashed on them. Jaipur’s kite-makers also made a large number of kites with Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi’s pictures on them.

Camel festival held in Bikaner

Around 2,000 foreign and Indian tourists had a great time at the Camel Festival in Bikaner on January 11 and 12. Bikaner is famous for being the only camel breeding region, so this two-day festival was exclusively dedicated to these tough animals surviving in the harsh desert conditions. The camels were dressed in vibrant bridles, traditional necklace and heavy anklets. Several camel games and cultural performances also took place. The tourists also got a chance to witness fur design, taste unique camel milk tea, try delicious food, listen to traditional folk music and buy some crafts.

Rajesh Asnani

Our correspondent in Jaipur

rajesh.asnani@newindianexpress.com