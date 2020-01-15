Home Nation

JNU's DNA anti-India, reform it or shut down: Gurumurthy

The background in the formation of JNU is anti-India. Its creation was to oppose the country's forefathers, its traditions, its spirituality and values, the RSS idealogue said.

Published: 15th January 2020 05:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 06:41 PM   |  A+A-

S Gurumurthy (Photo: File / EPS)

By ANI

CHENNAI: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ideologue Swaminathan Gurumurthy has alleged that the "DNA of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) was against the country" and have called for "reform or close down" of the varsity.

"The background in the formation of JNU is anti-India. Its creation was to oppose the country's forefathers, its traditions, its spirituality and values. In 1969, when Congress was divided and the Communist party supported Indira Gandhi, they put forward only one request. You (Indira Gandhi) take whatever you want but give us (Communists) education department. Noor Haasan became the education minister. He was the mind behind the creation of JNU--How it should be created, how it should be run and what ideologies it should incorporate," Gurumurthy said at an event held to celebrate the 50th foundation day of the Chennai Based Tamil language, Thuglak magazine on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Tukde tukde gang not out to divide country but break BJP: Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar

Gurumurthy, who is also the Editor of the Tamil language weekly news magazine, went on to add that the modern times were not the only time when JNU had "turned against the government and the country" and recounted the happenings of 1982.

"It (JNU) later turned against Congress party, it turned against the country in 1982. It was during that time when police were sent inside the institution and students were smashed. For 43 days the university was closed down. So it is not happening just today, JNU's DNA is against this Country and everybody knows this. JNU is an institution which needs to be reformed and if it cannot be done, it should be closed down. This is an important fact," Gurumurthy asserted while speaking in Tamil.

ALSO READ | Student protests made Indira Gandhi shut JNU for 46 days, will PM Modi do the same?

Veteran actor turned politician Rajinikanth who was also present at the event heaped praises at the magazine and said, "If someone is seen carrying Murasoli, you can tell that they belong to DMK. If someone is seen carrying Thuglak, you can tell that he's brilliant."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Gurumurthy JNU violence
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp