Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over high inflation, blames him for 'tukde tukde' situation of home budgets

Rahul Gandhi made a scathing attack against PM Modi over inflation, which recorded an all time high of 7.35 per cent, stating that the PM has shattered the domestic budget of Indians.

Published: 15th January 2020 12:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 12:56 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi here on Tuesday termed the rising inflation and unemployment as signs of the "economic emergency" and taunted the Prime Minister Narendra Modi of doing 'tukde tukde' (breaking into pieces) of the budget of the common people.

"High inflation, unemployment and falling GDP have created a state of 'economic emergency'. Rising vegetables, pulses, edible oil, LPG prices have snatched the food from the poor. Modiji has broken the domestic budget of the countrymen into pieces," Rahul Gandhi, also the MP from Wayanad in Kerala, said in a tweet in Hindi.

Rahul Gandhi used the 'tukde-tukde' jibe against the Prime Minister as the BJP has been accusing the Congress of supporting the 'tukde-tukde' gang. It's often referred to the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU) after they raised slogans on the campus.

His remarks have come a day the official data showed on Monday that massive rise in food prices had lifted the December retail inflation to 65-month high of 7.35 per cent from 5.54 per cent in November.

Earlier in the day, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also criticised the Modi government, saying the BJP had "kicked" on the stomach after picking the poor's pockets.

"Prices of vegetables and food items are getting out of the reach of common people. What will the poor eat when vegetables, edible oil, pulses and wheat flour become expensive? Due to recession people are not getting work," she tweeted.

As per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data, the consumer price index (CPI) for December was higher than the year-ago month when the retail inflation stood at 2.11 per cent.

Similarly, the consumer food price index (CFPI) inflated to 14.12 per cent during the month under review from an expansion of 10.01 per cent in November 2019 and (-)2.65 per cent rise reported for the corresponding period of last year.

In addition, the data assumes significance as the Reserve Bank of India in its last monetary policy review maintained the key lending rates on account of rising retail inflation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Narendra Modi budget
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp