Home Nation

21 held for vandalising railway property during anti-CAA stir will pay for damages: RPF

Officials said till now, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered 27 cases, the Railway Protection Force 54 cases and the local police has filed one case in the matter.

Published: 16th January 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

Trains

Image used for representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian Railways has identified 21 miscreants who have been arrested so far for being involved in vandalism and arson of its property during the anti-CAA protests in West Bengal, Assam and Bihar, a senior RPF official told PTI, stating that recoveries to the tune of Rs 87.99 crore will now be made from them.

Days after the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was passed by Parliament, protests broke out in many parts of the country with violent clashes between the agitators and police leading to a number of people being detained and arrested.

Angry protestors burnt buses, laid siege on tracks and even burnt train coaches.

Officials said till now, the Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered 27 cases, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) 54 cases and the local police has filed one case in the matter.

"As of now 21 people have been arrested. Some have been arrested on the spot and some have been identified and traced through video footage," a top official of RPF told PTI.

"The videos are still being scoured for more vandals and the number of those arrested is likely to increase. Most of those arrested are from Bengal. Notices will be sent by the commercial department to those arrested in order to make recoveries," the official said.

Railway officials said the damage was maximum in the Eastern Zone followed by the South Eastern and North Frontier zones which cover mostly West Bengal, parts of Bihar and the Northeast.

Besides structural damage, scores of train services were cancelled, causing hardships to thousands of passengers.

While 18 stations including Ulubaeria, Sankrel, Baria, Chengel of the South Eastern zone were damaged, the Eastern Railways suffered maximum losses.

Stations like Sealdah, Beldanga, Lalgola, Krishna Nagar, Malda, Tildanga, Manigram, Lohapur, Deola, Mahipal Road, Sakopar were among the more than 20 stations and halts in West Bengal that bore the fury of the mob.

Railway property was vandalised in Assam too, where the Northeast Frontier Railway has also suffered losses for cancellation of trains.

Officials said those arrested will be sent notices first and if they fail to respond, the railways would file civil cases against them to ensure that recoveries are made.

Under the Indian Railway Act, those found guilty of damaging railway property could face charges under section 151, which has a provision of maximum seven years of imprisonment.

While officials could not recall if the railways has ever recovered damages for its vandalised property in the past from those accused, the Uttar Pradesh government has already sent out notices to some people it has identified through video footage and CCTV cameras for allegedly being involved in the anti-CAA protests and the ensuing violence in the state.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said the properties of those found involved will be confiscated and the damage done to public property recovered.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Railway Protection Force RPF Railways Citizenship Protests CAA
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Jayakrishnan K
    exemplary punishment should be given to people who destroy public property.
    1 day ago reply
Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp