Home Nation

Amit Shah seeks people support for CAA in Bihar's Vaishali; reiterates Nitish Kumar to lead polls

Addressing a pro-CAA rally of the saffron party, Shah slammed the opposition for misleading minorities about the Act and engineering violence that had erupted in the aftermath.

Published: 16th January 2020 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 11:31 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo| EPS/Parveen Negi)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur  
Express News Service

VAISHALI: After facing ally trouble in Jharkhand and Maharashtra, it seems the BJP, which lost both the states, is now playing it safe it Bihar. Party president Amit Shah on Thursday announced that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar would be the ‘uncontested leader’ of NDA for the state polls later this year.

In a big concession, he also nuanced his speech at a pro-CAA rally near Patna by skipping reference to the NRC, which Kumar is opposed to.

Shah attempted to firmly quell the voices against Kumar from within his party saying, “I want to dispel all rumours about our coalition with Kumar’s JD(U). The elections will be contested under his leadership. Lalu Prasad (RJD supremo) may go on dreaming that our coalition will come apart. But he should know that the NDA has led Bihar out of his lantern age (an allusion to RJDs poll symbol) to LED era.”

“The country and the state shall progress under the leadership of Narendra Modi and Kumar respectively,” Shah, flanked by Union ministers Giriraj Singh, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Nityanand Rai, besides BJP state chief Sanjay Jaiswal and Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi, said.

The BJP chief had informally spoken about Kumar as NDA leader in Bihar earlier, but this was the first occasion that he made the unequivocal assertion in public.

Mindful of Kumar’s position on the NRC or NPR, Shah did not mention it even once even as he spoke on CAA, an issue on which the JD(U) had voted with the BJP in Parliament.  

Two days ago, Kumar had unequivocally stated in the one-day special session of the Bihar Assembly that the extension of NRC outside Assam was needless and had no justification.

He had also said the party had been given no inkling by the Centre that it was to be expanded to the entire country. 

The BJP president sought the support of the people to the government’s measures like CAA and Article 370, while taking on ‘Rahul Baba, Laluji, Mamata Didi and Arvind Kejriwal’ for “speaking the language of Pakistan” and “misleading the minorities”.

Congress blamed for plights of refugees

“The CAA is aimed at helping those who had to flee these countries after their women were raped in front of their eyes, their property was captured and their places of worship desecrated,” Amit Shah said, blaming the Congress for Partition and the violence during the recent anti-CAA protests across the country.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bihar polls Nitish Kumar Amit shah caa
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp