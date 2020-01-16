Home Nation

Anand Mahindra in awe of Tania Shergill's parade video

Tania's father was in 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery) while her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse). Interestingly, her great grandfather was in the Sikh Regiment.

Published: 16th January 2020 08:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Fourth generation woman army officer Captain Tania Shergill broke the glass ceiling by becoming the first female to lead an all men contingent at the Army Day Parade held on Wednesday, winning the hearts of innumerable people across the country.

Tania's father was in 101 Medium Regiment (Artillery) while her grandfather was in the 14th Armed Regiment (Scinde Horse). Interestingly, her great grandfather was in the Sikh Regiment.

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra also praised Tania and shared a video of her as the parade adjutant on his Twitter handle.

"Now this gives me goosebumps. So incredibly inspirational. Tania Shergill is what I'd call a true celebrity. This video should be trending...not just the Tik Tok variety," he wrote.

Initially, the video was shared by IAS officer Supriya Sahu with the caption, "Shattering the glass ceiling and breaking all stereotypes Capt Tania Shergill becomes the first woman to command all-men contingent on the 72nd #ArmyDay Parade. With loads of confidence, poise & her head held high she makes India proud."

The 36-second clip has garnered over 109.7K views, 2.9K retweets and 12.5K likes.

Twitter is in love with her confidence and is praising Tania for her achievement.

One user wrote: "Sir, your positive & motivational response will surely bring forth many such women leads that will have goosebumps effect."

Another commented: "She is a fourth generation officer, father a Gunner (Artillery), grandfather a tank man (Armoured), great grandfather Infantryman. She is the best person to lead..."

One post went thus: "Indeed. We clearly have to understand who the real Heroes of our society are. Certainly she is the one for me personally."

Another user remarked: "Proud of her... Real power of women were given correct exposure."

Tania, who has done B Tech in electronics and communications, was commissioned in March 2017 from OTA Chennai.

Last Year, Captain Bhavna Kasturi from ASC had become the first woman officer to lead an all-men contingent on Republic Day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tania Shergill Anand Mahindra Army Day Parade
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp