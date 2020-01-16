Home Nation

BJP leader who likened 'Chhapaak' to porn runs free shows of 'Tanhaji' in his own cinema hall in MP

Just a few hours after the MP CM’s announcement making ‘Chhapaak’ tax-free on January 9, Bhargava had ridiculed the decision by uttering the unimaginable before the media persons.

Published: 16th January 2020 03:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 05:12 PM

Madhya Pradesh opposition leader Gopal Bhargava (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Forget about the ruling Congress and opposition BJP promoting Bollywood movies Chhapaak and Tanhaji respectively by giving free tickets to moviegoers at two adjoining theatres in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal a few hours after the release of two flicks on January 10.

Mocking chief minister Kamal Nath for declaring 'Chhapaak' tax-free in the state, Senior BJP leader and leader of opposition in MP, Gopal Bhargava has gone a step further to run four free shows of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior on Thursday. Bhargava owns a cinema hall in his hometown Garhakota of Sagar district.

Bhargava, the eight-time legislator from Rehli seat and former minister tweeted, “Four shows of the film Tanhaji were screened fully free at my Ganesh Talkies cinema hall in Garhakota town of Sagar district today (Thursday). This was to inspire moviegoers of  the bravery and sacrifices of Chhatrapati Shivaji’s right-hand man and great warrior Tanhaji Malusare.”

Just a few hours after the MP CM’s announcement making ‘Chhapaak’ tax-free on the eve of the movie’s nationwide release, Bhargava had ridiculed the decision by uttering the unimaginable before journalists in Hoshangabad district. “The movie has been declared tax free even before it was released. Had it even been a Deepika-starrer porn movie, then also it would have been declared tax-free.”

Just a couple of hours before making the bizarre statement on January 9, Bhargava had also commented on Deepika Padukone’s presence at JNU where she went to support the agitating JNU students in New Delhi on January 7. “Heroine ko toh dance karna chahiye apna Bombay mein baithkar, JNU mein kyo jaanaa chahiye. Is prakar ke darjanon log ho gayein hain jo activists kehlate hain, artists kehlate hain. (A heroine should sit back in Mumbai and dance there, why does she need to go to JNU. Dozens of such self styled activists and artists have emerged on the scene),” Bhargava had said in Harda district.

Importantly, while Chhapaak has been declared tax free in Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, Tanhaji has been declared tax free in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

