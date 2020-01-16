Home Nation

BJP speeds up state unit elections ahead of party chief polls

Published: 16th January 2020 04:21 AM

BJP flags, BJP logo

Representational image of BJP flags, cut outs (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Racing to fulfil the norms to complete organisational elections in 50 per cent of the state units, the BJP on Wednesday oversaw a number of elections of the chiefs in states, including West Bengal. 
The BJP is all set to unveil the details of the elections for the party chief on Friday.

Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh was re-elected the BJP state unit chief of West Bengal. Under his leadership, the BJP had bagged 18 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 Parliamentary polls.

The BJP also wrapped up organisational elections in a few Northeastern states. Manik Saha was elected as Tripura state chief of the BJP on Wednesday.

Ernest Mawrie was elected as the state BJP chief of Meghalaya. Temjen Imna Along was elected the state unit president of Nagaland.

Ravinder Raina was also re-elected the chief of J&K unit of the party. The BJP has already completed organisational elections in Bihar and Goa.

The BJP is likely to wrap up organisational elections in a few more states in the next couple of days.

“Delegates of the state units who will constitute the electoral college of the elections for the post of president’s elections will be announced soon,” said a senior BJP functionary.

