CAA stir: Aligarh Muslim University postpones exams following student unrest

By IANS

AGRA: With situation still described as tense due to simmering student unrest on the campus, the Aligarh Muslim University authorities on Thursday declared postponement of the examinations.

These examinations were scheduled after the reopening of University following the extended winter vacations.



The decision for postponement of all University examinations was taken after a consultative meeting of the deans of faculties, principals of colleges and polytechnics and other functionaries under the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Tariq Mansoor, on Wednesday.

The authorities said classes will resume from Thursday, but examinations have been postponed.

However, sources feared because of the continuing agitation and daily protests, it was doubtful if the university would be able to function normally.

The protesting students along with some teachers on Wednesday evening took out a candle march against the Citizenship Amendment Act and alleged brutalities by the police.