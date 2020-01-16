Home Nation

CBI probes J&K hotel constructions which allegedly violated Patnitop area master plan

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry into the alleged violations of the Patnitop area master plan in Jammu and Kashmir by hotel owners and others.

Published: 16th January 2020 04:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry into the alleged violations of the Patnitop area master plan in Jammu and Kashmir by hotel owners and others.

The agency alleged that the hotel owners entered into a criminal conspiracy with public servants.

“The CBI registered a preliminary enquiry to probe the allegations of the violations of the Master Plan of Patnitop area by hotel owners/commercial establishment owners, in conspiracy with public servants serving at Patnitop Development Authority and others, on the Jammu and Kashmir High Court order dated December 31, 2019,” the CBI said in a statement.

According to a CBI official, the HC passed the order based on a PIL filed by the president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Patnitop, in which he alleged about violations of the Master Plan of Patnitop area, resulting in 70% of the hotels and restaurants having been constructed without permission.

In his PIL, he also alleged that constructions have been illegally done on forest land, State land including Kahcharai land in connivance with officials of Patnitop Development Authority and others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CBI Patnitop area master plan
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp