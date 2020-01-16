CBI probes J&K hotel constructions which allegedly violated Patnitop area master plan

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated a preliminary enquiry into the alleged violations of the Patnitop area master plan in Jammu and Kashmir by hotel owners and others.

The agency alleged that the hotel owners entered into a criminal conspiracy with public servants.

“The CBI registered a preliminary enquiry to probe the allegations of the violations of the Master Plan of Patnitop area by hotel owners/commercial establishment owners, in conspiracy with public servants serving at Patnitop Development Authority and others, on the Jammu and Kashmir High Court order dated December 31, 2019,” the CBI said in a statement.

According to a CBI official, the HC passed the order based on a PIL filed by the president of Hotel and Restaurant Association, Patnitop, in which he alleged about violations of the Master Plan of Patnitop area, resulting in 70% of the hotels and restaurants having been constructed without permission.

In his PIL, he also alleged that constructions have been illegally done on forest land, State land including Kahcharai land in connivance with officials of Patnitop Development Authority and others.