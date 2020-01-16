Home Nation

Final NPR may retain ‘controversial’ questions asked during the pre-test

Earlier, Congress leaders had cited the new details of NPR pre-test to accuse the government of smuggling elements of NRC into the NPR exercise.

Published: 16th January 2020 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

NRC, National register of citizens

Image for representation (File photo | AP)

By Sana Shakil
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The final NPR exercise, which is to begin from April 1 along with the Census, is likely to retain controversial questions that were asked during the ‘pre-test’ such as date and place of birth of parents, details of driving licence, voter identification card, last place of residence etc, according to government sources.

However, information on Permanent Account Number (PAN) — that was sought during the trial stage in August last year — is now being dropped from the final NPR based on the responses it received from around 30 lakh respondents during the pre-test.

There will be a new category of ‘mother tongue’ in the final NPR form, officials said.

The NPR exercise conducted in 2010 and updated in 2015 collected details on 14 parameters, but the upcoming NPR will seek details on 21 parameters, which includes some new columns, seeking details on ‘place of birth of father and mother, and last place of residence’ along with other information like Aadhaar (optional), voter ID card, mobile phone and driving licence numbers.  

ALSO READ | States, UTs except Bengal and Kerala notified NPR much before CAA: Sources

Earlier, Congress leaders had cited the new details of NPR pre-test to accuse the government of smuggling elements of NRC into the NPR exercise.

Officials said the form or Schedule to collect NPR data can be updated even in March.

“The final form can have more questions but for now, these are the parameters on which we are looking to collect details in NPR, which is used for the implementation of government schemes. We can add new questions even in March,” an official said.

Officials said NPR enumerators will not seek any documents or verify the documents provided. They will merely note down the details provided by the respondent, they added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NPR Citizenship Act CAA
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp